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South Tampa Church Throws Decades-Old Greek Festival With Food, Dancing And Tours
By Elizabeth Johanson,2 days ago
South Tampa’s St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church is throwing open its doors this Friday and Saturday, November 6 and 7, for its annual Greek Festival, a weekend built on Greek food, music, and dancing that has become a fixture for the neighborhood. The event has operated for more than four decades, making it a longstanding cultural celebration for the neighborhood.
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