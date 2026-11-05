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Hoax bomb threats repeatedly disrupt flights across Europe this week. Here’s what we know
By Sawdah Bhaimiya,3 days ago
Bomb threats have repeatedly affected flights across Europe this week, causing mass disruption. Aer Lingus, Finnair, and Wizz Air said their aircraft had been cleared following security checks. The incidents are being described as "hoax bomb threats" or "false attacks" by officials and airlines. Flights across Europe were repeatedly targeted...