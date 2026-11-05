undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The Athletic: Is Luka Dončić the Nikola Jokić of guards?
By Law Murray, The Athletic,3 days ago
LOS ANGELES — When it comes to great players such as Los Angeles Lakers point guard Luka Dončić, check with the coaches. The coaches, they always know. One thinks of Dončić as an offensive savant. Another, who has one of the greatest offensive players of all time on his team, uses Dončić as the ultimate litmus test for his defense. A third coach has nightmares about him.