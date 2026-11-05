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Sarah & John Reveal A Shocking Update After The Love Is Blind Weddings
4 days ago
Through all the unhinged chaos of Love Is Blind’s Boston season, only one couple kept the hope alive that the pods really can lead to an actual marriage. In the Season 11 finale, Sarah Williams and John Shannon were the sole duo to both say “I do” at the altar. Despite the happy ending, fans of the series remained a bit skeptical about the match due to Sarah and John’s directly opposed political and medical beliefs. And it didn’t take long at all to discover what really happened to the marriage after filming.