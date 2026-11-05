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Packsize and Swisslog Team Up to Build Box-Making Into Warehouses
By 24/7 Staff,3 days ago
Packsize and Swisslog are partnering to build on-demand box making into automated warehouse systems. The companies will help customers design how goods move from storage and picking through packing and shipping, with Swisslog overseeing the integration. Packsize supplies equipment that makes shipping boxes sized to each order. Swisslog designs the...