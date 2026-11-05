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US Army enlists FedEx to modernize logistics at depots
By Eric Kulisch,3 days ago
FedEx Corp. has made clear that its future lies with premium B2B logistics services in key industrial verticals that require precision execution, such as automotive, healthcare, aerospace and data centers — not cheap last-mile delivery for online retailers. Add the defense sector to the list of industries the freight transportation giant is targeting for high-margin growth opportunities.