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Friends of Camp Little Notch Seeking New Members for Board of Directors
By Saratoga TODAY,3 days ago
Friends of Camp Little Notch (FoCLN) is seeking dedicated and motivated individuals to serve on its Board of Directors. This recruitment is active and ongoing, with elections scheduled for March 2027 (Application deadline is December 1, 2026). FoCLN maintains a working Board that plays a vital role in guiding the organization’s mission and operations.