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District Attorney Brett Eby Reaches More Than 1,000 Seniors Through Scam Prevention Presentations
By Saratoga TODAY,3 days ago
Saratoga County District Attorney Brett R. Eby has reached more than 1,000 seniors through educational presentations across Saratoga County aimed at helping older adults recognize, avoid, and protect themselves against scams and financial exploitation. Through presentations at senior centers, community centers, retired teachers’ associations, women’s clubs, and Albany Law School,...