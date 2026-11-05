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Power Shortages Could Slow Growth at Factories and Warehouses
By 24/7 Staff,3 days ago
Supply chain leaders who take electricity for granted may face an expensive surprise. Gartner said Thursday that access to energy is becoming a major constraint on supply chain growth, as rising electricity demand runs into aging grid infrastructure and slow connection timelines. The research firm predicts that by 2029, most manufacturers without advanced energy management will see costs 20% to 30% higher because of price and supply volatility, network congestion, and capacity constraints.