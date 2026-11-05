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Urban Outfitters seeks material cost visibility from expanded technology suite
By Phil Neuffer,3 days ago
Urban Outfitters Inc. is expanding its partnership with supply chain technology vendor Bamboo Rose to improve cost visibility during the product conception stage, according to an Oct. 28 press release. The company behind brands such as Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People and Nuuly has been working with the technology vendor...