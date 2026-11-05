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StormGeo Partners with CCS to Advance Digital Emissions Verification in China
By Subscribe,3 days ago
StormGeo, a provider of weather intelligence and maritime technology and part of Alfa Laval’s Ocean Division, has joined forces with the China Classification Society (CCS) to help digitalize emissions data sharing and verification. The partnership is a step in StormGeo’s efforts to grow in China and better support local shipping customers.
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