undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Dordt University announces partnership with Tenfold Leader Fellowship
3 days ago
Dordt University has partnered with the Paul TenHaken Companies to offer graduate-level credit to participants in the Tenfold Leader Fellowship, a yearlong professional development program for business executives. The fellowship has been approved for graduate-level credit through Dordt’s Master of Business Administration (MBA) program. Participants who successfully complete the fellowship can receive three elective credits and a certificate of completion.