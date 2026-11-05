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Mitchell’s Downtown celebrates grand opening at former Schaab Metal Products building
By WPTA Staff,4 days ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Mitchell’s Downtown celebrated its grand opening Thursday. The opening brings a new family-friendly restaurant and sports bar to Fort Wayne’s riverfront. The celebration is the latest in the redevelopment of the former Schaab Metal Products building, a 40,000-square-foot facility located at 1216 North...