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Eagles News: Kliff Kingsbury among potential head coach candidates
By Brandon Lee Gowton,3 days ago
Philadelphia Eagles news and links for 11/5/26. Welcome to The Linc, the daily Philadelphia Eagles links roundup at Bleeding Green Nation!. Jeffrey Lurie’s track record shows that he doesn’t tolerate failure, especially on offense. Nick Sirianni could be in real trouble if things continue to go poorly over the rest of the season. In the event that Sirianni isn’t back, I do think Kliff Kingsbury could be one of their targets. He interviewed for the team’s offensive coordinator opening in 2024 and they reportedly had some interest in him during their last OC search. Kingsbury also has connections with Lincoln Riley, who has a relationship with Howie Roseman. Lurie has yet to hire a retread as a head coach but Kingsbury might be on the better end of candidates that will be willing to take the job in Philly. Are you interested in him or any other candidates … or do you want Sirianni back for 2027?