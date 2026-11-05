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Why a new Honda F1 engine problem was brutally exposed
By Scott Mitchell-Malm, Jon Noble,3 days ago
Honda got caught out by its Formula 1 engine’s lack of robustness in a new way in Mexico, which has already prompted countermeasures for this weekend’s race in Brazil. A disastrous double-DNF occurred almost simultaneously for Aston Martin’s two Honda-powered cars last weekend, when Fernando Alonso stopped on track and Lance Stroll came back to the pits and retired in the garage after just five laps had been completed.