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Shape Your Artistic Future at UC Davis: The Maria Manetti Shrem Art Studio MFA Program
By University of California, Davis,3 days ago
Supported by a $14 million endowment from Maria Manetti Shrem, the critically engaged Art Studio Program at UC Davis offers generous funding for incoming graduate students. With exceptional opportunities for fellowships and awards, the recently renamed Maria Manetti Shrem Art Studio MFA provides students with spacious private studios so they can thrive in a vibrant, creative community as they work closely with internationally renowned faculty and visiting artists.