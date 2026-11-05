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Trey Nyoni On First Liverpool Goal and Champions League Defeat
By Noel Chomyn,3 days ago
Over the past week, young midfielder Trey Nyoni has been Liverpool’s best and most consistent performer. Which feels both something of a positive and a negative. Positive in that it’s very much nice to see a promising youngster look like he’s coming good and that it gives manager Andoni Iraola another option. Negative in that if your 19-year-old who has played less than 700 senior career minutes is your standout, it means an awful lot of more experienced players either aren’t available or simply aren’t performing.