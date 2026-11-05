undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Meet Valkyrie: An Certified Emotional Support Animal Who Needs Your Support Today
By Stephanie Taylor,3 days ago
Shelter Pet Saturday is brought to you by Lucky One Lemonade. I met Valkyrie, an 8-year-old Coonhound/Retriever, Labrador mix at Chesapeake Animal Services this week. She was surrendered to Chesapeake Animal Services when her devoted family was reassigned and their new base housing imposed breed restrictions. Her family was devastated and truly loved her.