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Late Night at White Celebrates The Start of Basketball Season for Emporia State
By Courtesy of ESU Athletics,3 days ago
Emporia State held their annual Late Night at White in front of nearly 500 fans on Wednesday to debut the Hornet and Lady Hornet basketball teams. The evening started with player introductions and brief Q&A between Lady Hornet Coach MJ Baker and junior guard Micah Hannah while Hornet Coach Tom Billeter talked with senior forward Dallas Bear.