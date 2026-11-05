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Why is Christian Pulisic not starting for Milan vs Ferencvaros in 2026-27 UEFA Europa League?
By Martina Alcheva,4 days ago
Christian Pulisic made a decisive contribution to Milan’s impressive derby victory over Inter, but his performance has not guaranteed him another starting appearance in the club’s next European fixture. As Ruben Amorim prepares his team for a crucial UEFA Europa League meeting with Ferencvaros, the Portuguese coach has opted for a different approach to his starting lineup.