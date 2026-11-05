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3 bold predictions for Michigan Football vs Michigan State
By Scotty White,3 days ago
ANN ARBOR, MI - OCTOBER 26: Michigan Wolverines defensive end Josaiah Stewart (0) and the team celebrate their 24-17 victory to keep the Paul Bunyan Trophy during the Michigan Wolverines versus the Michigan State Spartans game on Saturday October 26, 2024 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) | Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.