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The Bookmonger: Book makes it clear it is time to reconsider bats
By Barbara Lloyd McMichael,3 days ago
Twice this year, I’ve had the pleasure of attending presentations where Niki Desautels spoke on a topic near and dear to her heart: bats. A board member of Bats Northwest, which is a regional nonprofit focused on bat research and protection, the Seattle resident has traveled throughout the Western United States to assist in bat conservation efforts.