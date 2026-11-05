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Jorge Jesus reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo’s retirement from Portugal: ‘I asked him to continue’
By Gianni Taina,3 days ago
For 23 years, Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portugal No.7 shirt were inseparable, through European glory, Nations League triumphs and countless nights carrying a nation’s hopes. On Thursday, that chapter came to an end when the 41-year-old announced his retirement from international football. Now, Jorge Jesus, the man who leads...