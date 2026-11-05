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Vetster Brings Virtual Veterinary Care to 17 Pet Resorts Across the U.S.
By Vet Candy,3 days ago
New partnership with Kindred Pet Services puts licensed veterinarians just a click away for boarding, daycare, and grooming teams. Veterinary telehealth is moving beyond traditional appointments and into an unexpected setting: pet resorts. Vetster has announced a new partnership with Kindred Pet Services that will give employees at 17 pet care facilities across seven states direct access to licensed veterinarians when medical concerns arise.