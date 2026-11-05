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Young Lady Dees show growth during tennis season
By Billy Strickler Sports Editor,4 days ago
The Albia Lady Dees tennis team wrapped up a season filled with growth and valuable experience under first-year head coach Savannah Wallace. With a young roster that included several players picking up a racket for the first time, the Lady Dees continued to make strides throughout the season. Albia faced a challenging schedule, but Wallace saw plenty of improvement as the year progressed and believes the experience gained this season could pay dividends in the future.