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Scratchpad: Astoria horror flick pays tribute to four locals
By Heather Douglas,3 days ago
A few weeks ago I reported on a horror movie called “The Cycle” filmed primarily in Astoria. On Oct. 24 a poster signing for fans was held at Video Horizons followed by the film’s premier at the Liberty Theatre. According to filmmaker brothers Michael and Jordan Downey, bringing the film back to Astoria was a way to celebrate with the community and a special nod was made to four locals who appeared on the movie’s poster.