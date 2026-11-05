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Barnstable Police Arrest Suspect Following an Investigation in alleged indecent assault in Centerville
4 days ago
CENTERVILLE – From Barnstable Police: On Thursday, November 5, 2026, at approximately 12:26 AM, officers from the Barnstable Police Department responded to a residence in Centerville for a report of an indecent assault and battery that had just occurred. Responding officers immediately initiated an investigation into the incident. A...
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