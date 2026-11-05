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Craig Detweiler Serves The Homeless At First Light Mission
4 days ago
GOSHEN – For more than 24 years, First Light Mission in Goshen has been serving people experiencing homelessness, providing shelter and programming for those seeking its services. The nonprofit organization operated in different churches and found a consistent location at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church for five years before landing a permanent location at 801 W. Wilkinson St. through a partnership with Goshen Community Schools in 2022.