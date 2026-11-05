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Record River Crest Swamps McCaysville and Copperhill as Flash Flood Emergency Hits Georgia-Tennessee Line
By Weatherboy Team Meteorologist,3 days ago
Floodwaters from the Toccoa River, which is called the Ocoee once it crosses into Tennessee, poured through the twin border towns of McCaysville, Georgia, and Copperhill, Tennessee, before dawn Thursday. Homes and businesses sat under several feet of water, and rescuers pulled at least 30 people to safety. Forecasters said the river rose to a level likely never recorded there before.