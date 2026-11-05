undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Chilly Weekend Ahead with Frost Potential
3 days ago
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - Clouds will thicken across Greater Lafayette today ahead of a spotty rain chance and cooler air to wrap up the workweek. After a mild afternoon with highs reaching the upper 50s under increasing cloud cover, look for light, spotty showers to develop Thursday evening. A few isolated showers may linger into Friday as daytime highs drop back to near 52°. Skies will begin clearing Friday night as much colder, Canadian air settles across central Indiana, sending overnight lows down into the mid-30s.