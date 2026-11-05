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Medicine Bow Council Discusses Camper – Living
4 days ago
Medicine Bow officials are considering allowing residents to live in campers year-round, though some worry that the change could lead to unsanitary living conditions. During the October 12th Medicine Bow Town Council meeting, Councilwoman Kristi Wickizer announced that she would like to amend the town’s ordinances to allow residents to live in campers, recreational vehicles, and motorhomes on a permanent basis. Wickizer noted that a member of the Medicine Bow Fire Department does so and argued that prohibiting others from doing the same is hypocritical.