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Josh.ai Gives Integrators the Power to Create Their Own Custom Drivers in DevSuite+
By Nick Boever,4 days ago
Josh.ai announced yet another major expansion of its Nimble DevSuite+, allowing for integrators to develop and deploy their own custom drivers within Josh’s platform for specific project needs. The new update also introduces interoperability with Home Assistant environments, allowing for integrators to lean on the third-party platform for specialized configurations.