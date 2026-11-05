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Anna Wintour Dumping Gowns and Tuxedos for T Shirts and Jeans at Next Met Gala After Scandal Shut Down Her Plans for John Galliano Tribute
By Roger Friedman,3 days ago
It’s going to be t shirts, jeans, and leather jackets at the next Met Ball. Anna Wintour had to cancel her tribute to convicted antisemite John Galliano earlier this fall when the Metropolitan Museum of Art realized how much pushback they had from donors. Since the cancellation, there’s been...