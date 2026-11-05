undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Linn Whipple
4 days ago
Linn Whipple, age 87, of Ivanhoe, MN passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2026 at the Hendricks Nursing Home. Memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 8th at the Bethany-Elim Lutheran Church in Ivanhoe, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at the Ivanhoe City Cemetery. Houseman Funeral Home, Birk Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements.