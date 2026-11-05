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R2 Cos., Lagfin Complete Office-to-Residential Conversion Project in Chicago
3 days ago
CHICAGO — R2 Cos. and Lagfin, the building’s owner, have completed development of the office-to-residential conversion at 79 W. Monroe in downtown Chicago’s Loop. Ware Malcomb’s Chicago office provided architecture and interior design services for the renovation of the historic 14-story building, which included transforming seven upper floors of vacant office space into 76 market-rate and 41 affordable housing units. Built in 1905 and historically known as the Rector Building, the masonry high-rise is the oldest surviving commercial structure by Chicago architect Jarvis Hunt. The project marks the first completed under the city’s LaSalle Street Reimagined initiative. The new residential floors offer a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Rooftop amenities include an indoor tenant lounge, a fitness center and outdoor areas. Leopardo Cos. and GMA Construction Group were the general contractors.