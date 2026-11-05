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Continental Realty Buys Quebec Village Shopping Center Near Denver for $31M
3 days ago
CENTENNIAL, COLO. — Continental Realty Corp. (CRC) has acquired Quebec Village Shopping Center, located at 8223 S. Quebec St. in Centennial, from Kensington Development Partners for $31 million. This adds to CRC’s regional portfolio, which includes the 266,000-square-foot Thornton Town Center that the company acquired earlier this year. Brad Lyons of CBRE represented the seller in the deal. Built in 1988, Quebec Village Shopping Center features 125,000 square feet, including a 43,000-square-foot space leased to Amazon Grocery that is currently dark. Current tenants include Chase Bank, GNC and Starbucks Coffee.