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Timberlane Partners Purchases Canopy Apartments in Everett, Washington for $82.7M
3 days ago
EVERETT, WASH. — Seattle-based Timberlane Partners, in partnership with New York-based EOS Residential Investors, has purchased Canopy Apartments, a multifamily community located at 923 112th St. S.W. in Everett, for $82.7 million. The name of the seller was not released. Canopy is the sixth acquisition through Timberlane Acquisition Fund II and follows the firm’s $37 million purchase of Vista Ridge Apartments in Issaquah, Wash., in August.