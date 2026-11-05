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Trez Capital, Starwood Capital Partner for Residential Land, Development Financing Venture
3 days ago
VANCOUVER AND MIAMI — Trez Capital and Starwood Capital Group have entered into a strategic partnership that will focus on origination of residential land acquisition and development loans for single-family communities across the United States. The partnership will expand Trez Capital’s lending capacity, further scaling its established residential land development financing platform. For Starwood Capital, the new venture will give the company the opportunity to finance land acquisition and development, complementing its long-standing track record in residential land investments.