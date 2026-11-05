undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
JLL Arranges $154.2M Loan for Refinancing of Long Island Apartment Community
4 days ago
AMITYVILLE, N.Y. — JLL has arranged a $154.2 million loan for the refinancing of Greybarn Amityville, a 335-unit apartment community located on Long Island’s South Shore. Developed in phases between 2016 and 2020, Greybarn Amityville comprises 269 market-rate units and 66 workforce housing units in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, private workspaces, resident lounge and a community garden, and the community also houses 37,737 square feet of ground-floor retail space that is home to tenants such as Starbucks and True North Urgent Care. Peter Rotchford, Andrew Scandalios and Clayton Ross of JLL arranged the loan through Los Angeles-based PCCP on behalf of the owner, Rechler Equity Partners.