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JLL Arranges $25M Sale of FourNorth Apartments in Metro Chicago
3 days ago
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILL. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the $25 million sale of FourNorth Apartments, a 76-unit boutique community in Arlington Heights. Completed in 2024, the property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans averaging 796 square feet. Amenities include a fitness center, resident lounge area, entertainment space, rooftop terrace and onsite management office. The five-story, pet-friendly building is 95 percent occupied. Bill Baumann, David Gaines and Sam Grohe of JLL represented the seller, Benchmark Developers. A private investor was the buyer.