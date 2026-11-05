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Marx Realty Begins $68M Repositioning of Midtown Manhattan Office Building
3 days ago
NEW YORK CITY — Marx Realty has begun the $68 million repositioning of 430 Park Avenue, a 19-story, 300,000-square-foot office building in Midtown Manhattan. The project will involve a redesign of the lobby and the introduction of indoor and outdoor amenities, including a parlor, library, golf simulator lounge and an indoor/outdoor bar. Studios Architecture is designing the project, which will also include the installation of new custom artwork. Lobby work has commenced, and work on pre-built suites will begin before the end of the month. Construction on amenity spaces will begin in February 2027, with completion expected for the summer.