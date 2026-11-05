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Lincoln Arranges Sale of Whole Foods-Anchored Shopping Center in Franklin, Tennessee
3 days ago
FRANKLIN, TENN. — Lincoln Property Co. has advised on the acquisition of Southside at McEwen, a 92,470-square-foot shopping center in Franklin, a southern suburb of Nashville. Built in 2012, Whole Foods Market anchors the center, which is situated in metro Nashville’s Cool Springs district. The store is the most trafficked Whole Foods in Tennessee and in the Southeast outside of Florida, according to Lincoln.