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Kimco Realty Acquires Two Grocery-Anchored Shopping Centers in Louisville for $295M
3 days ago
LOUISVILLE, KY. — Kimco Realty has purchased two grocery-anchored shopping centers in Louisville’s East End neighborhood for a combined $295 million. The New York-based owner-operator acquired the properties, the 351,000-square-foot Paddock Shops and the 390,000-square-foot Shelbyville Road Plaza, using 1031 exchange proceeds from dispositions made earlier in the year.