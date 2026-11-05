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Driver arrested after fleeing FHP traffic stop, crashing into utility equipment in Miami-Dade, FHP says
3 days ago
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — A driver was arrested Wednesday night after fleeing an attempted traffic stop by Florida Highway Patrol troopers and crashing into utility equipment in Miami-Dade County, authorities said. According to FHP, the incident began around 8:30 p.m., when troopers attempted to stop a white Cadillac traveling...
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