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Dervla McTiernan’s “Three Reasons for Revenge” Unwraps a Deadly Game
By Linda Hitchcock,3 days ago
Celebrated Australian author Dervla McTiernan has plotlines that twist like whirligigs in a high wind in her most recent novel, Three Reasons for Revenge. It begins like an ordinary crime story when Alexis Turner, a downcast young woman with features obscured by an overly large hoodie, walks into the Melbourne West Police Station requesting to speak to Detective Sergeant Judith Lee. She is recorded reporting that she is a college student who was assaulted by clinical psychologist Robert Walker in his office during a consultation about her panic attacks. DS Lee readily gives credence to her account, as it is eerily similar to a complaint made a decade earlier that hadn’t been thoroughly investigated. Surprisingly, Alexis vanishes by the next day.