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Windows 11’s next update fixes the thing I’ve hated since 2021, and you can turn it on today
By Abhinav Raj,3 days ago
Much of what makes a power user fast on any OS comes from a small feature that lets you do more with fewer clicks and fewer shortcuts to memorize, and that's the right-click menu. When Windows 11 buried the legacy right-click menu behind a tediously designed "Show more options" button in October 2021, I didn't think much of it beyond assuming I'd eventually get accustomed to it.