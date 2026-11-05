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A Seaside Garden Wedding in Crete With a Stepping Stone Aisle and a Floral Arch
By Ayan Aghar,3 days ago
Seda Sinan and Yanni Kevas married in Chania, Greece, with 70 guests, eight months of planning and a playlist that ran from Billie Eilish to traditional Greek and Turkish music. The palette stayed in soft green and blush pink, the florals came in generous volume, and a civil ceremony made the marriage legal on the day itself. Sea View by En Kipo gave the celebration a garden facing the sea, a newly unveiled reception area and a floral team that styled everything from the arch to the dinner tables.