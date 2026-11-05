undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Edinburg City Council Honors Desert Storm Veterans, Tables Subdivision Variance, Approves Water and Sewer Master Plan Contract
By The Edinburg Advocate,2 days ago
Edinburg, Edinburg City Council, Desert Storm Veterans, Ambit Heights, Key Club, Logan Cantu, Strider Cup, Water and Sewer Master Plan, Jay Perez, ACE Arena. Edinburg TX – The Edinburg City Council, meeting without Mayor Omar Ochoa, honored local Desert Shield and Desert Storm veterans, tabled a contentious subdivision variance request, and authorized a professional services contract for a city water and sewer master plan at its Nov. 4 meeting. Mayor Pro Tem David Salazar Jr. presided.