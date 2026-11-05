undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Harvesters Look to Finish Season Strong Against West Plains
By Zac Green,2 days ago
The Pampa Harvesters will take the field one final time Thursday night as they travel to face the West Plains Wolves (5-4, 3-1) in the 2026 season finale. While the season has presented its share of challenges, Head Coach Floyd White believes his team has continued to demonstrate something that cannot always be measured on a scoreboard: heart, determination and an unwillingness to quit.