undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
A Legacy of Trust: McKinley Earns Final No. 32 Honor
By Zac Green,2 days ago
Every Friday evening in the fall, you will see a player wearing No. 32. This number holds a special place in Pampa High School football history because it was worn by Pro Football Hall of Famer Zach Thomas. As a tribute to Thomas, the Pampa High School football program has retired No. 32 from regular jersey circulation. From this day forward, jersey No. 32 will be worn every Friday night by a different individual. That individual embodies the competitive spirit that Zach Thomas displayed every Friday night in the fall. The individual is selected by the coaching staff.